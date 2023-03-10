Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,797 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.