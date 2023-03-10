Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 5,228 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,514,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 139,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 53,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

