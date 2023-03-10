14,235 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $62,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 25.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

