Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stake Lowered by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 116,858 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.59% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 691,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 517.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 5.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

RRGB stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

In related news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,531.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.