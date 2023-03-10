Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $641,000 Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,613 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

R1 RCM Stock Performance

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.07, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.