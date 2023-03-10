Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $620,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $335.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.50. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $273.08 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.