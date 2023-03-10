Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,740 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.02%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading

