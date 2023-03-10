Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 83,136 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,136 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,660,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,852,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after buying an additional 432,025 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

