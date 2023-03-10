Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 353,575 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,575 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 105.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 103,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 90.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $88,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,396,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 127,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPI opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 2.75.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.02%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

