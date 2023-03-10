Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 349,086 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349,086 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Angi were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 30.7% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Angi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

