Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,877 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,704. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 848.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Further Reading

