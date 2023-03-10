Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $633,000 Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,845 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PPC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

