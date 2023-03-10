International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,785 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.85.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About International Game Technology



International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

