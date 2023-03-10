Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 47,342 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,342 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.20% of LendingTree worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 267,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 134.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 286.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 155,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 33.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $30.25 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $129.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,003.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

