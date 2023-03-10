Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $22.32 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

