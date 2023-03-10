Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,072 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $190,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 102.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,622,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,799,000 after purchasing an additional 45,903 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Down 2.7 %

Summit Materials stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.43. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.