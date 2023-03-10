Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $607,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.05% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after purchasing an additional 145,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 0.44. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -506.67%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

