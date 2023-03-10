Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $606,000 Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6,981.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRUS. Benchmark began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $67.13 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.