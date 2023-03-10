Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 16,770 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713,247 shares in the last quarter. Ratos AB purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,357,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,460,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,107 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.