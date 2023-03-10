Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

