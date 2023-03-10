Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 144,370 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,980 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 144,370 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after buying an additional 1,129,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after buying an additional 884,823 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after buying an additional 277,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,204 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 257,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Trading Down 3.9 %

DDD stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.56. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

