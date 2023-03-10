Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,695 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 6.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

NYSE:PK opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

