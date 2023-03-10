Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 325.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

PYCR opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

