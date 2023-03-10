Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 88,486 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,486 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 199,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,801,398.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

