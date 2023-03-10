Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 6,733 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AppFolio by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AppFolio by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Trading Down 4.7 %

AppFolio stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $135.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.51. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on APPF shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

