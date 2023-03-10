Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,759,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 154,028 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $47.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

