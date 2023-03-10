Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 4,968 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $700,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $264.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.02. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

