Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 864.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 225,612 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nomad Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after buying an additional 65,453 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,777,000 after buying an additional 260,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Nomad Foods by 25.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

NOMD stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

