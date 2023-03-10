Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 2,960 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn Stock Down 3.7 %

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.