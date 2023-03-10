Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,591 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen Trading

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Seagen from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $173.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.09. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

