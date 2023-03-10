WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after acquiring an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after buying an additional 541,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

