Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 446,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,493,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,927,000 after buying an additional 352,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.31) to £135 ($162.34) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.45) to £119 ($143.10) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.0 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of AZN stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $198.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Featured Stories

