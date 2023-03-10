Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,050 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $132.28 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.56.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

