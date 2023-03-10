Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Zuora Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.46 on Friday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 60.28% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,210 shares of company stock valued at $768,523. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after buying an additional 546,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 653,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zuora by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 233,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zuora by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 467,201 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zuora by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,174,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 465,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

