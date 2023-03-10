Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) vs. California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Head-To-Head Survey

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Upbound Group and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.35 $12.36 million $0.20 132.65 California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.00 -$12.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Upbound Group and California First Leasing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Upbound Group has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Upbound Group and California First Leasing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of California First Leasing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upbound Group beats California First Leasing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corp. engages in leasing and financing capital assets to businesses and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was founded by Patrick E. Paddon in 1977 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

