Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $19.39. Life Time Group shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 601,410 shares traded.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, MSD Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,873,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

