Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.12, but opened at $58.17. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 83,169 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

