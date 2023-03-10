AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.50. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 3,721,690 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMTD Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

