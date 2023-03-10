LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $7.07

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $6.66. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 947 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
