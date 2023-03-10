LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $7.07

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $6.66. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 947 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.