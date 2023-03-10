Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.56. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 219,418 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on RBBN. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Ribbon Communications Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications
About Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.