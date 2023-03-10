Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $6.99. Infinera shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 476,082 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Infinera Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Infinera by 2,649.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,139,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,613 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Infinera by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 183,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,618 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

