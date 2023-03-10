Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $6.27

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $6.42. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 150,112 shares trading hands.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth about $20,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,462,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 28.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,775,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 390,626 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 316,345 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 649,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 338,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

