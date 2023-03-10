Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down to $16.66

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $14.55. Vita Coco shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 121,251 shares.

COCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $986.15 million, a PE ratio of 135.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In other news, Director Ira Liran purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,516.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

