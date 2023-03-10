VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $17.91

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $16.56. VEON shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 29,437 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
VEON Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
