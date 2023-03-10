VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $17.91

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEONGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $16.56. VEON shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 29,437 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.