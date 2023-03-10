VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $17.91

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $16.56. VEON shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 29,437 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Articles

