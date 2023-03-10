Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.28. Snap shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 10,370,109 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,216,593 shares of company stock worth $13,050,687. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Snap by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

