Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $15.01

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $16.50. Vertex shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 471,075 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $154,577.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,321.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,916,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,635,412.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $154,577.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,321.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,540. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vertex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vertex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vertex by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vertex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

