Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.63. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 130,765 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

