Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Up to $60.41

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.41, but opened at $61.99. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $61.86, with a volume of 452,884 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STNG. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also

