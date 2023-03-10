CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Up to $10.93

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $11.20. CI Financial shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

CI Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.