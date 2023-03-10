HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.53

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $15.73. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 173,487 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Trading Up 11.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 107.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 156.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 576,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 351,516 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 22.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,977,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,331 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.5% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 29.3% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 461,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 104,425 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.