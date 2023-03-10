HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.53

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $15.73. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 173,487 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Trading Up 11.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.